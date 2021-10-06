Actor Jeremy Piven shares everything he’s been up to, from his podcast to new film ‘American Night’

Monica Cooper

Posted: / Updated:

“Entourage” actor Jeremy Piven talked about the difference between acting and doing stand-up. He talked about his podcast ,”How U Livin J. Piven,” and shared his thoughts on “Entourage” coming back for a reboot. He also gave details about his new art-heist movie “American Night.”

The film is out in theaters and available now on video on demand and digital. You can listen to “How U Livin J. Piven” wherever you stream your podcasts and watch them on YouTube.

This segment aired on the KTLA Morning News on Oct. 6, 2021.

