Jeremy Ray Taylor shared how he got into acting. He talked about scary movies, saying it is less scary to make them than it is to watch them. He also talked about his new show “Big Sky” and said it has been a really fun project to be a part of.

You can watch new episodes of “Big Sky” on Thursdays at 10 p.m. on ABC.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Oct. 27, 2021.