Jonathan Bennett talked about his new Hallmark movie “The Christmas House 2: Deck Those Halls.” He said his TV family, the Mitchell family, has become a favorite among Hallmark fans. He also talked about being on the cover of The Knot magazine with his fiance and making history as the first gay couple on the cover.

“The Christmas House 2: Deck Those Halls” premieres Saturday on the Hallmark channel.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Dec. 16, 2021.