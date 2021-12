Kristoffer Palaha talked about when meeting anchor Sam Rubin and starring in Hallmark Holiday movies, including “Double Holiday,” the first Hallmark movie to depict Hanukkah.

He also shared details about his newest Hallmark movie “A Dickens of a Holiday!” which premieres at 8 p.m. Friday on the Hallmark Channel.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Dec. 8, 2021.