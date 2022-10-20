Max Thieriot’s Golden State roots sparked his latest project.

The California native’s hometown inspired him to co-create the CBS series “Fire Country” with famed producer Jerry Bruckheimer.

Thieriot not only helped create and produce the series- but he is also one of the lead actors.

The show follows a prison inmate who is able to get his sentence reduced by helping fight the California wildfires. As he joins the inmate firefighter program, he unexpectedly returns to his hometown, where he left a whirlwind of chaos.

The series has been picked up for its second season with nine episodes beginning next year.

Catch “Fire Country” Friday nights on CBS at 9 p.m.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Oct. 20, 2022.