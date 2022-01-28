Actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau talks about his new film ‘A Taste of Hunger’

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau shares details about his new Danish film. He talked about playing a chef and what his go-to dish is.
“A Taste of Hunger” is out now in select theatres.
This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Jan. 28, 2022.
by: Sam Rubin, Emily Evans, Monica CooperPosted: / Updated:
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau shares details about his new Danish film. He talked about playing a chef and what his go-to dish is.
“A Taste of Hunger” is out now in select theatres.
This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Jan. 28, 2022.