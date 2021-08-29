Actor Paul Reiser talks about his Emmy nomination for a role that almost didn’t happen

Entertainment

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Paul Reiser has been working in Hollywood for over 40 years and given us unforgettable characters in works like “Mad About You,” “Stranger Things, “Fosse Verdon,” and now “The Kominsky Method.”
All three season of “The Kominsky Method” are streaming on Netflix.
This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on August 29, 2021.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News