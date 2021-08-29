Paul Reiser has been working in Hollywood for over 40 years and given us unforgettable characters in works like “Mad About You,” “Stranger Things, “Fosse Verdon,” and now “The Kominsky Method.”
All three season of “The Kominsky Method” are streaming on Netflix.
This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on August 29, 2021.
Actor Paul Reiser talks about his Emmy nomination for a role that almost didn’t happen
Paul Reiser has been working in Hollywood for over 40 years and given us unforgettable characters in works like “Mad About You,” “Stranger Things, “Fosse Verdon,” and now “The Kominsky Method.”