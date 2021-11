Richard Flood shared how he got cast on “Grey’s Anatomy” and how he had to learn all the intricacies about all the characters’ relationships when he joined the show. He also talked about celebrating an “American Thanksgiving” with his family, who are visiting from Ireland.

Watch Richard in “Grey’s Anatomy” at 9 p.m. on Thursdays on ABC.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Nov. 19, 2021.