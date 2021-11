Richard Thomas talked about being the narrator in the new Waltons movie, “The Waltons’ Homecoming.” He said it means so much to him that people still remember the show today and wanted to remake it, and that he is very proud to be a part of it.

“The Waltons’ Homecoming” premieres at 8 p.m. on Nov. 28 on The CW.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Nov. 18, 2021.