Toheeb Jimoh shared about his first time visiting Los Angeles. He talked about attending the Celebration of Black Cinema and Television and receiving an award at the event. He also shared details about his character and his friendships with his castmates.

The Celebration of Black Cinema and Television airs 8 p.m. Saturday here on KTLA.

The first two seasons of “Ted Lasso” are available on Apple TV+.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Jan. 18, 2022.