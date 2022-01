Tye Sheridan talked about “The Tender Bar” and said he was impressed and excited after reading the script for the movie. He also shared what his thoughts were after seeing it for the first time and said he was surprised at how funny it was.

You can watch “The Tender Bar” in theaters until Thursday. The movie moves to Amazon Prime Video on Friday.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Jan. 5, 2022.