Alison Sweeney talked about her time on “Days of our Lives” and said she feels her character is a part of her. She shared details about their special holiday episode. She also talked about her new Hallmark movie “Open By Christmas.”

“Days of our Lives: A Very Salem Christmas” is streaming now on Peacock. Check out “Open By Christmas” on the Hallmark Channel.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Dec. 23, 2021.