Ally Sheedy talked about her new show “Single Drunk Female.” She shared details about her character and said it was not too difficult to relate to her.

“Single Drunk Female” premieres with back-to-back episodes at 10 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. tonight on Freeform. Starting next week, new episodes will air at 10:30 p.m. on Thursdays on Freeform. Episodes are also available on Hulu the day after airing.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Jan. 20, 2022.