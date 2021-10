Cristela Alonzo said she grew up watching “Legends of the Hidden Temple” on Nickelodeon, and she is so excited to host the game show reboot. She also talked about her new Christmas movie with Mario Lopez, and how great it was to do a live comedy show again.

Catch “Legends of the Hidden Temple” on Sundays on KTLA. Cristela is at Irvine Improv on Oct. 24 and Ontario Improv Nov. 12-Nov. 14. For tickets, visit CristelaAlonzo.com.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Oct. 19, 2021.