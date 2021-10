Lydia Hearst shares what it has been like being pregnant and how she is getting ready for the baby. She talks about her new movie “Aileen Wuornos: American Boogeywoman,” and the preparation she did to play her character.

“Aileen Wuornos: American Boogeywoman is available on demand now. It is premiering at Screamfest Wednesday, Oct. 13 and is available on DVD Friday, Oct. 15.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Oct. 8, 2021.