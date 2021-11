Lea DeLaria talks about “Head Over Heels,” the new musical she is in that features music from The Go-Go’s. She said the play is like a party, where the audience can sing and dance along while they watch it.

“Head Over Heels” is at the Pasadena Playhouse from Nov. 9 to Dec. 12. You can purchase tickets at PasadenaPlayhouse.org.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Nov. 10, 2021.