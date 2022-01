Olga Merediz talked about being the singing voice for Abuela Alma in “Encanto.” She talked about working with Lin-Manuel Miranda in “In the Heights” and how that lead to being in “Encanto.”

You can watch “Encanto” on Disney+ and you can watch “In the Heights” on HBO max.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Jan. 31, 2022.