Annaleigh Ashford talked about being part of “Impeachment: American Crime Story.” and about her show “B Positive.”

She shared details on the show’s new opening, and said the musical number showcases her many talents.

Catch a new episode of “B Positive” at 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 4 on CBS. You can also stream the show live and on demand on Paramount+.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Nov. 4, 2021.