Actress Cindy Williams has passed away at the age of 75. Her popularity surged when she starred as Shirley on “Happy Days” and on “Laverne and Shirley,” alongside Penny Marshall.

We spoke with Cindy in 2022, when she described how much of a blessing it was to be part of such a popular and beloved show like “Laverne and Shirley.”

Many stars have shared tributes to Cindy, including Ron Howard and her former co-star Michael McKean.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Jan. 31, 2023.