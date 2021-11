Claudia Wells reminisced about “Back to the Future” and said she did not realize how popular it was going to be until years after it was released. She also talked about her men’s resale clothing shop, Armani Wells, and why she opened it.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Nov. 18, 2021.