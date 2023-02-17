Actress Courteney Cox is set to become the newest addition to the Hollywood Walk of Fame this month.

The “Scream” queen and “Friends” alum will be honored by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce with a star of her own on Feb. 27. It will be the 2,750th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in the television category.

A ceremony will be held at 11:30 a.m. at 6284 Hollywood Blvd., an address shared with Katherine Hepburn.

Just a few feet down on that block is the star belonging to Cox’s “Friends” co-star Jennifer Aniston.

Aniston herself will appear as a guest speaker, alongside fellow “Friends” star Lisa Kudrow and Cox’s longtime friend, actress Laura Dern.

The actress, producer and philanthropist’s star unveiling event will be streamed online at walkoffame.com.

“We are thrilled to welcome Courteney Cox to the Hollywood Walk of Fame! Courteney has played some momentous roles during her career and we know there is much more to come,” said Ana Martinez, Producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame.