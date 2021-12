Actress Emeraude Toubia stars in Amazon’s newest original series “With Love.”

“With Love” is a one-hour romantic comedy written and created by Gloria Calderón Kellett.

It features the Diaz siblings, Lily (Emeraude Toubia) and Jorge Jr. (Mark Indelicato), who are both on a mission to find love and purpose.

This segment originally aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Dec. 29, 2021.