Hayley Orrantia shared that there was a missing piece in “The Goldbergs” cast after George Segal passed away. She also talked about how she has been on the show for nine years and is not ready, mentally or emotionally, for it to be over.

“The Goldbergs” airs on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on ABC.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Oct. 14. 2021.