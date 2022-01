Isabelle Fuhrman shared details about her character in her new movie “The Novice.” She talked about what it was like to have Leonardo DiCaprio praise her performance. She also talked about revisiting her character from “Orphan” for the upcoming sequel.

“The Novice” is in theaters and on demand now. “Orphan: First Kill” comes out later this year.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Jan. 28, 2022.