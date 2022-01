Star Kaci Walfall talks about the new CW series “Naomi.” This DC drama follows the journey of a cool, confident, comic book-loving teenager as she pursues her hidden destiny. When a supernatural event shakes her hometown of Port Oswego to the core, Naomi sets out to uncover its origins.

“Naomi” Premieres tonight on the CW at 9 P.M.

This segment aired on the KTLA News at 10 P.M. on Jan. 11, 2021.