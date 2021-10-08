Actress Kelly Hu shares why her new movie ‘List of a Lifetime’ is very close to her heart

Kelly Hu talked about her new movie “List of a Lifetime,” about a woman who gets diagnosed with breast cancer. She shared her own experiences with breast cancer and how it has impacted her family. She also talked about the documentary special “Beyond the List,” which is part of Lifetime’s annual “Stop Breast Cancer for Life” campaign.

“List of a Lifetime” premieres on Lifetime at 8 p.m. Sunday Oct. 10, with “Beyond the List” airing right after.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Oct. 8, 2021.