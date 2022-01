Kim Coles talked about being on the reboot of “The Surreal Life” and shares which costars she has remained friends with. She also talked about her new holiday movie “A Jenkins Family Christmas.”

“A Jenkins Family Christmas” is streaming now on BET+. “The Surreal Life” reboot is coming to VH1 in the spring.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Jan. 10, 2022.