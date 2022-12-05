Actress Kirstie Alley has died at the age of 71 after a brief battle with cancer, her family announced on her official Twitter page Monday.

“She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead,” her family said.

Alley’s cancer was only recently discovered. She had been receiving treatment at the Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, Florida.

“Our mother’s zest and passion for life, her children, grandchildren and her many animals, not to mention her eternal joy of creating, were unparalleled and leave us inspired to live life to the fullest just as she did,” True and Lillie Park said.

Alley won an Emmy for her starring role as the sultry, snobbish bar manager Rebecca Howe on the hit sitcom, “Cheers” from 1987-1993. She also starred in dozens of television shows and films, including “Look Who’s Talking,” “Loverboy,” and “Drop Dead Gorgeous.”

“Kirstie was one of the most special relationships I’ve ever had,” actor John Travolta, Alley’s co-star from “Look Who’s Talking,” posted to Instagram. “I love you Kirstie. I know we will see each other again.”

