Kyla Pratt talked about working with her costars on “Call Me Kat.” She also shared that she is ridiculously excited for “The Proud Family” sequel series.

You can catch new episodes of “Call Me Kat” at 9 p.m. on Thursdays on FOX. “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder” debuts Feb. 23 on Disney+.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Jan. 28, 2022.