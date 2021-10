Lecy Goranson talked about her character Becky on “The Conners” and how a lot of people can identify with the struggles Becky goes through. She also said that after working with the cast for nearly 30 years, they share lots of inside jokes and are always laughing on set.

An all new episode of “The Conners” airs 9 p.m. Wednesday on ABC.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Oct. 6, 2021.