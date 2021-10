Madison Iseman talked about her new show, “I Know What You Did Last Summer.” She said the cast of the original movie sent videos to the new cast, as a way to pass the torch. She also talked about her love for scary stories and what scene from the show gives her the chills.

The first four episodes of “I Know What You Did Last Summer” are available to stream now on Amazon Prime Video. New episodes come out every Friday.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Oct. 15, 2021.