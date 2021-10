Melissa Rauch talked about her new show “Night Court,” saying it was a dream to work with John Larroquette. She also talked about a charity she helped start, called “Oscar’s Kids,” and shared details about their launch event that is raising money for cancer research.

Catch “Night Court” next year, and for more information on Oscar’s Kids, visit OscarsKids.org.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Oct. 20, 2021.