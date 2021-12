Molly Quinn talked about her new scary movie “Agnes.” She also talked about being the executive producer of the movie and said it has been incredible to be behind the camera and work with other artists.

“Agnes” is out Friday in theaters and on demand. There is a screening and Q&A with Molly and some of the other cast at 6 p.m. on Friday at Alamo Drafthouse Cinema. Visit Molly’s Instagram for ticket info @MollyCaitlynQuinn.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Dec. 10, 2021.