Shay Rudolph shared that in addition to babysitting on camera in “The Baby-Sitters Club,” she also babysits in real life. She also talked about her character Stacey and how her castmates have become her best friends, which makes filming even more fun.

Season 2 of “The Baby-Sitters Club” is streaming now on Netflix.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Oct. 20, 2021.