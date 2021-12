Toni Trucks talked about what it was like to film “Seal Team” while pregnant. She also talked about her partnership with Military Made. She shared that she wanted to help pick the items for their holiday box because she wanted a way to be actively engaged with the military.

You can order the special holiday box at MilitaryMade.com. “Seal Team” is streaming on Paramount+ now, with new episodes returning Jan. 2.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Dec. 23, 2021.