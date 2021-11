Vanessa Estelle Williams is one busy lady. She talked about joining the cast of the popular show “9-1-1” and upcoming Lifetime movie “Welcome to the Christmas Family Reunion.”

You can catch “9-1-1” Mondays on Fox and “Welcome to the Christmas Family Reunion” premieres on Nov. 29, on Lifetime.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 News at 5 p.m. on Nov. 22, 2021.