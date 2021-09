Actress Vanessa Simmons joined us to share details about drama series “Monogamy.” She talks about the unique relationships in the show, and her character’s growth over the past three seasons.

The finale and full season will be available on Sept. 30 on Allblk. You can download Allblk everywhere streaming services are found.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Sept. 27, 2021.