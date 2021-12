Ashley Williams and Kimberly Williams-Paisley talked about the two new Hallmark movies they are in together. They shared what the inspiration was for the movies and said they have always wanted to work together.

“Sister Swap: A Hometown Holiday” premieres at 8 p.m. on Sunday on the Hallmark Channel. “Sister Swap: Christmas in the City” premieres at 8 p.m. on December 12th on the Hallmark Channel.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Dec. 1, 2021.