Adele fans can now go easy on her – she’s rescheduled the dates of her highly anticipated Las Vegas residency, Weekends with Adele.

“Words can’t explain how ecstatic I am to finally be able to announce these rescheduled shows,” the “Rolling in the Deep” singer posted on Twitter Monday morning. “I truly was heartbroken to have to cancel them.”

The 15-time Grammy winner went on to explain that all the previous issues have been worked out and she’s ready to hit the stage.

“After what feels like an eternity of figuring out logistics for the show that I really want to deliver, and knowing it can happen, I’m more excited than ever!” she penned.

Back in January, the songstress announced the cancelation in a tearful video on Instagram, just a day before opening night. In the post she blamed COVID-19 and delivery delays. The move sparked backlash from fans who were all set to see the show. Some were already at the airport headed to Sin City when they heard the news that the show wasn’t going to happen.

In Monday’s announcement, Adele acknowledged the previous disappointment from fans and promised the wait was worth it.

“Now I know for some of you it was a horrible decision on my part, and I will always be sorry for that but I promise you it was the right one,” she said. “To be with you in such an intimate space every week has been what I’ve most been looking forward to and I’m going to give you the absolute best of me.”

The residency will now run from November 18 through March 25. All 24 shows have been rescheduled and eight shows have been added.

For more information on tickets head here.