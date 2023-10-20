Adele is extending her Las Vegas residency one more and final time.

The Grammy-award-winning songstress made the announcement on X, formerly Twitter, on Friday morning with a video montage of the show’s best moments.

“This residency, these shows have changed my life. I desperately needed to fall back in love with performing live again, and I have,” she wrote. “I needed to reconnect with my songs and remember what they mean to me, and I have! Being on stage over the last year so up close and personal with an audience again after all these years has been a truly extraordinary restorative experience that I’ll never forget.”

Adele performs during ADELE ONE NIGHT ONLY, a new primetime special broadcasted Nov. 14, 2021. (Cliff Lipson/CBS via Getty Images)

“So let’s go one last time before I turn into a showgirl forever! Love you and I’ll see you on the other side soon.”

The Weekends with Adele show will go all the way into mid-2024, with 32 more concerts added.

The “Hello” singer’s residence is at The Colosseum at Caesar’s Palace. The final shows will kick off on Jan. 19, 2024, and will run through y June 15, 2024.

Ticketmaster advises fans to register for tickets on their website starting now until Oct. 23 at 10 p.m. Of those people, randomly selected fans will be chosen to get a code to buy tickets starting Oct. 26.