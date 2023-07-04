For fans hoping to toss something on stage at the next Adele concert, don’t do it.

The songstress addressed the recent trend during her Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum at Caesar’s Palace.

Video was captured of her touching on the topic.

“Have you noticed how people are like, forgetting f—ing show etiquette at the moment? People just throwing s–t on stage, have you seen them?” the “Hello” singer asked the crowd while carrying a t-shirt gun.

Then she issued a stern, but cheeky warning.

“I f—ing dare you. Dare you to throw something at me and I’ll f—ing kill you,” she joked.

While wielding the t-shirt gun, the Grammy Award winner said, “Stop throwing things at the artist when you can shoot things to people … I’ve been seeing these people. These people lost it, can you imagine?”

Adele’s on-stage chat comes weeks after Bebe Rexha suffered a black eye after a fan threw a cell phone at her while performing in New York.

Then days later, a fan of Pink tossed their mother’s ashes on stage at the singer.

Country singer Kelsea Ballerini was struck by, what was believed to be, a bracelet when she performed just last week.