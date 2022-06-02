The Broadway actress joins us to talk about the book, “Grease Tell Me More, Tell Me More: Stories from the Broadway Phenomenon That Started It All.

Adrienne Barbeau won a Tony nomination and Theatre World Award for her performance as Rizzo in the original Broadway production of Grease. She has appeared in over four hundred films and television shows, including the hit series Maude and HBO’s Carnivàle.

She is the author of the Los Angeles Times bestseller “There Are Worse Things I Could Do” as well as the Vampyres of Hollywood series.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on June 2, 2022.