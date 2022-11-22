‘Tis the season to cozy up on the couch and turn on a holiday movie that will hit you right in the feels.

Netflix’s “Christmas with You” stars Aimee Garcia opposite Freddie Prinze Jr. and provides the romantic goodness that will make your heart swoon while providing all the traditions of a Latinx holiday.

For Garcia, it’s the representation of her heritage that differentiates this film from all the holiday movies out there. Not only does it have two Latino leads, but the movie’s director, writers and producers are Latino as well.

“I have loved Christmas movies my whole life. I’m a Chicago girl and I never saw American Christmas movies featuring a Latino family,” she explained to Sam Rubin on the KTLA 5 Morning News. “What’s so touching is that even though it has all the feels that you want in a Christmas movie: romance, humor and hugs, it also has tequila and tamales and a little bit of Spanish. People all over the world want to be part of this family.”

The “Dexter” actress said she even asked Netflix for permission to sing part of her song in Spanish for the movie. The streamer gave her the green light.

“So now we have a song besides ‘Feliz Navidad.’ I’m so happy to have this little movie that could and that it is somehow climbing the charts despite being a total underdog.”

“Christmas with You” is streaming on Netflix now.