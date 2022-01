Renowned actor, writer and comedian Al Madrigal joins the morning crew to announce the debut of his upcoming LatinX superhero comic book, “PRIMOS.” The comic circles around three distant cousins who unite as a team, “bound by their ancient … Mayan linage,” to save the world from total destruction.

PRIMOS will be available in English and in Spanish beginning February 2nd on Amazon and most bookstores.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Jan. 26, 2022.