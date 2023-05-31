Al Pacino is about to be a dad again.

The 83-year-old actor is expecting his fourth child overall and his first with girlfriend Noor Alfallah, the actor’s team confirmed with TMZ.

According to the outlet, Alfallah is eight months pregnant.

The couple has been romantically linked since April 2022 after they were photographed leaving Felix Restaurant, reports NBC News.

Just five weeks ago, Alfallah posted a photo with the “Godfather” actor on Instagram of the couple checking out her friend Bennett Miller’s exhibit at the Gagosian in New York.

Pacino’s oldest child is 33-year-old Julie Marie, whose mother is the actor’s ex-girlfriend Jan Tarrant. He also shares 22-year-old twins Anton and Olivia with ex-girlfriend Beverly D’Angelo.

Alfallah has been previously linked to rock icon Mick Jagger from 2017 to 2018, reports E! Online.

The “Scarface” actor’s baby news comes just weeks after fellow “Heat” and “Godfather Part II” star Robert De Niro welcomed his seventh child at age 79.

Pacino, who last appeared on screen in “House of Gucci,” has been nominated for an Academy Award nine times over his career, earning only one for his role in “Scent of a Woman.” He’s currently attached to several upcoming projects per IMDb, including a biopic of Italian artist Amedeo Modigliani to be directed by Johnny Depp.