Actor Alec Baldwin pleaded not guilty in the shooting death of “Rust” cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

Baldwin entered his plea on Thursday, a day before his scheduled arraignment.

Per conditions of his release, the court has ruled that the actor cannot consume alcohol nor possess firearms or dangerous weapons. He also must maintain contact with his attorney and obey all “federal, state, tribal, local laws, statutes and ordinances.”

The “30 Rock” star is allowed to contact potential witnesses but only “in connection with completing the ‘Rust’ movie and other related and unrelated business matters.” However, he cannot talk about the “accident at issue or the substance of his or the witnesses’ potential testimony in the case.”

The court laid out related business matters as those “designed to capture finishing the movie, promoting the movie and other similar activities.” Unrelated business matters are “designed to capture other business relationships between Baldwin and any of the witnesses.”

The court said that talking about the case is allowed with the witnesses who are named as civil co-defendants as long as those conversations are in the presence of an attorney for civil litigation purposes.

Baldwin and “Rust” armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed are accused of the October 2021 shooting death of Hutchins.

She was killed at the Bonzana Creek Ranch near Santa Fe after being shot by a gun Baldwin was handling during a rehearsal.

The movie is set to resume filming this spring.