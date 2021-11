Alex Gonzalez talked about Mana’s upcoming residency in Los Angeles. He shared that they are so happy to be back on stage and said each show is going to be unique.

Mana’s residency in Los Angeles kicks off in 2022 with four shows on March 18, March 19, April 22, and April 23. Tickets go on sale Friday at ticketmaster.com.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Nov. 16, 2021.