Alexandra Daddario is an actress on the hit series “White Lotus” and she has been nominated for an Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie in 2022.

Daddario recalled when she saw the show she thought it was just wonderful and how unique it was to be locked up together as a cast making a series like this during a pandemic. “I had never done anything like it” said Daddario .The actress stated how the cast knew the show was going to be something special but it wasn’t until it grew a fanbase and the way those fans responded to the show, that it became “mind blowing.”

The actress touched on how she prepares for a role and her characters but for her character Rachel Patton she had created her own backstory. She takes on the character by preparing who she is, delving into her past, her relationships with other people and this preparation goes even beyond what’s written in the show.

“It’s kind of like a meditation, if feels like you just get lost in it” said Daddario . But the actress stated that if you throw away the key and you take the more instinctual route of acting and put all that work off to the side, “really beautiful natural organic things can come from that.”

“The White Lotus” is available to stream now on HBO Max now and the Emmys take place Monday, Sep.12.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Aug. 10, 2022.