The star-studded Netflix is a Joke Fest is set to take over Los Angeles in May with a stacked and packed lineup.

Big names like Katt Williams, Jerry Seinfeld, Trevor Noah, Ali Wong, Craig Robinson, Dane Cook, David Letterman, Chelsea Handler, Chris Rock and more will take part in the festival that consists of over 300 live stand-up shows, special events, table reads, sketch performances and more.

“This is a special time for comedy, both for Netflix and the genre at large, ” said Robbie Praw, Netflix VP of stand-up and comedy formats. “We have the privilege of working with comedians who are selling out arenas, winning awards and building fandoms in the millions. In the 10 years that we’ve been doing stand-up we’ve seen the art form reach levels we didn’t think possible. This festival aims to capture this moment by bringing together the world’s best comedians for an unforgettable 11 days.”

Netflix is a Joke Fest takes place from May 2 to May 12, 2024, and will take over some major Los Angeles landmarks like the Hollywood Bowl, The Greek, The Dolby, The Forum, The Palladium, Orpheum Theatre, The Wiltern, The Hollywood Improv, Largo, Laugh Factory and The Comedy Store.

In 2022, the festival featured 295 shows, with more than 330 comedians and 260,000 tickets sold, according to a media release from the streamer.

Stand-up specials are a major part of the company’s business.

“More than 60% of U.S. members watched at least one stand-up title in 2022 and every one in 20 U.S. members watched at least 20 stand-up titles in 2022,” the company explained. “Netflix has featured more than 200 comedians in more than 350 specials over the past decade.”

Tickets for events across the festival will go on sale to the general public beginning 10 a.m. Pacific Standard Time on Dec. 15 at www.NetflixIsAJokeFest.com.

The website also has the latest information and the festival’s schedule.