With the recent trend of fans throwing items at artists during their performances, one singer’s family member decided to do something about it.

Alicia Keys’ son Genesis stood watch during his mom’s performance of “If I Ain’t Got You,” during her Keys to the Summer Tour.

The 8-year-old stood with his hands behind his back as his mom tickled the ivories to one of her most famous songs.

Alicia Keys and son Genesis during the singer’s show at The Kia Forum in Inglewood on Aug. 2, 2023. (Instagram: Swizz Beatz)

“Last night of the #keystothesummertour in LA was a Big Zaaaaaaaa,” Keys’ husband Swizz Beatz posted to Instagram. “Her top Security was on deck. Thx. For all your support and Love.”

This isn’t the first time he has done this.

Three days earlier he stood guard for his mom during her show in Seattle, Washington. Proud Papa Swizz posted photos and videos of the performance, proud of his son.

“My boy said I’m not playing no games on mom’s stage,” the producer wrote in his caption. “He a real serious one. Thank you Gen we love you and your protection. He didn’t care she was live on stage.”

Who can blame him for wanting to protect his mom.

Bebe Rexha, Drake, Harry Styles and other artists have been struck by foreign objects thrown at them during their concerts.

While she wasn’t hurt, a fan tossed their dead mother’s ashes to Pink during her performance at the British Summer Time Hyde Park Festival.

Keys’ son wasn’t the only special guest during Wednesday night’s show. The 15-time Grammy winner brought out Annie Lennox of the Eurythmics to perform “Sweet Dreams.”

The Aug. 2 show was the final one of Keys’ tour.

Genesis is the youngest of Swizz and Alicia’s two children together. Their eldest son Egypt is 12. Swizz has three children from his previous marriage- sons Prince Nasir and Kasseem Jr. and a daughter, Nicole.